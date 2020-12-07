4th Anniversary of Junaid Jamshed and Second Wife Died PIA in Plane Crash

It been 4 years, renowned former singer and religious scholar Junaid Jamshed was remembered on his fourth death anniversary on Monday.

Junaid Jamshed, 52, and his second wife died on 7 December 2016 when a plane with 48 people on board crashed in Havelian.

PIA’s flight PK-661 that crashed four years ago in Havelian and killed all 47 passengers on-board, was not the pilot’s fault, said the final investigation report presented by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday.

The CAA’s report said that the PIA’s Engineering and Maintenance Department was responsible for the air crash and not the pilot as the aircraft met the tragedy due to technical faults.

The report said that three technical faults had been identified which had led to the plane crash and these were:

(i) Fracture of one of the power turbine blades of Engine No.1

(ii) A broken/ fractured pin inside overspeed governor

(iii) Probable pre-existing contamination inside Propeller Valve Module (PVM).

Junaid Jamshed first gained nationwide prominence and international recognition in 1987 with his “Dil Dil Pakistan”. In 2003, BBC World Service conducted an unscientific poll to choose ten most famous songs of all time. Around 7000 songs

were selected from all over the world.

According to BBC, people from 155 countries/territories voted in the poll. “Dil Dil Pakistan” was ranked third among the top 10 songs.

After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career.

In 2004, Jamshed left both his engineering and music careers and, afterwards, focused on his religious activities for Islam and reciting nasheeds on tv and releasing them on CD’s.

Junaid Jamshed abandoned his music career and started preaching Islam on platform of Tablighi Jamaat, Pakistan.

Junaid Jamshed and his second wife died on 7 December 2016 when PIA Flight 661 crashed in Havelian after he was returning from Chitral from a religious trip along with his wife when the plane crashed in the mountainous region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara division.

The flight was en route to Islamabad from Chitral. He was in Chitral for a Tablighi Jamaat mission and was returning to Islamabad.

Jamshed also owned a popular clothing brand that has several outlets throughout Pakistan and some abroad.

May Allah rest his soul and all the crash victims in peace and place them in highest place in Jannat.