Investigators have said they do not believe a bus that exploded in Bulgaria killing 45 people was carrying fireworks and insist the cause of the crash remains a mystery.

45 Killed As Bus Burst into Flames Carrying 30,000 Firecrackers in Luggage in Bulgaria

Officials believe the tourist bus crashed into the highway rails at 62mph and burst into flames near Sofia early Tuesday while returning from Istanbul in Turkey to North Macedonia’s Skopje.

One of the seven survivors of the crash, who escaped after breaking a window and fleeing the burning vehicle, said the scene reminded him of a horror film as thick smoke filled the bus while people desperately screamed for help.

Local media reports suggested that the fire started at the front of the bus after 30,000 firecrackers stored in its luggage hold exploded.

But investigators are now denying those local reports, saying that their initial findings suggest that there were no firecrackers found on the bus.

Macedonian Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said: ‘The first findings and information suggest that there were no gas tubes nor pyrotechnics in the bus, but this will be certain only after the investigation is completed.’

The fire that engulfed the

bus was so intense that many of the victims were burned beyond recognition with forensics teams sent to try to identify the bodies.

One survivor Lulzim Sulejmani from southern Serbia, told Klan TV: ‘The bus hit the pavement on the right side and the wheels got punctured.

‘The bus then burst into flames and began to fill with smoke. The bus continued to roll forward for about 20 meters before coming to a stop.’

He added: ‘People started vomiting and screaming – it was like a horror movie. I managed to escape by smashing a window with a hammer. I took my fiancee and five other people with me.’

North Macedonia’s transport minister told reporters on Tuesday that the vehicle was not registered for international transport.

Several world leaders sent condolences over the tragic accident.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted about ‘the tragic loss of life’.

‘Our hearts go out to all those in mourning, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,’ he said.

Bulgaria has a history of deadly bus crashes, but Tuesday’s disaster was the worst, according to officials, and the worst in Europe in the past decade.

Road accidents in Bulgaria have often been attributed to poor road conditions, outdated cars and speeding.