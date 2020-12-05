A 7-year-old girl got the surprise of her life when 42 FoodPanda delivery riders reached her home to deliver boxes of chicken fillet meal ordered by her.

42 Riders Arrived All Together To Deliver Food to Girl, 7, After An App Glitch

It was found that the seven-year-old girl, who frequently used food delivery apps to order food for herself and her grandmother while her parents were at work, tried to order two meals of chicken fillet. When she tried to place an order, connectivity error and app glitch caused her to book 42 separate orders.

As a result, all the riders arrived with the food at the same time, only to find that the order was placed by mistake.

According to details the child was at home with her grandmother when she placed the order for both of them, adding that she learned about using the Foodpanda app from her parents, both of whom were at work at the time of the incident.

The child had successfully placed food

orders before, the report said. On November 25, however, her slow internet connection and a glitch in the app messed things up.

When the app got stuck, she clicked the “order” button multiple times. Dozens of taps later, when the connection resumed, the app processed all of her previous orders as well, and 42 orders were sent her way.

When the street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, got filled with riders, her neighbor Dann Kayne Suarez, live streamed it on Facebook.

“While a bag of chicken fillet costs only 189 pesos (About Rs630), she would have had to pay 7,938 pesos (Rs26,390) for the sheer quantity delivered. The girl only had enough money to pay for a single order,” the reported stated.

Within an hour, more than 30 riders arrived at her house simultaneously, the outlet reported.

Upon finding out her mistake, the child started crying. Many of her neighbours rushed to help the child and bought some of the food from the riders, but many riders left without delivering the food as they were getting late for their next orders.