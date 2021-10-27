4 Policemen Killed, 250 injured during Clash With TLP Workers on GT Road

At least four policemen were martyred and over 250 injured as thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with law-enforcement personnel near Sadhoke in Punjab’s Gujranwala district on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the four police personnel were martyred due to firing by TLP workers, adding that 253 others had been injured in the violence. He further said that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

Earlier, police spokesperson Nayab Haider confirmed the death of one policeman, whom local sources identified as Kasur ASI M. Akbar.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference that three policemen had been martyred in the violence. He said 70 police personnel had been injured, of whom eight were in critical condition.

More than 30 policemen injured in the clashes were taken to the Muridke Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, while 35 injured personnel were shifted to the Sheikhupura District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Azhar Amin.

Meanwhile, a Punjab police spokesman told Reuters: “TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials as the result of which several officials were martyred.”

The TLP claimed that several of their activists had also been killed or wounded, according to Reuters.

Police said the clashes were triggered after they tried to block the TLP activists’ march towards Islamabad.

Police disperse TLP protesters in Karachi’s Kharadar

Meanwhile, Karachi police on Wednesday night used tear gas shelling to foil an attempted sit-in by TLP workers in the old city area.

A senior police officer, who wished

to remain anonymous, said that between 50 to 60 TLP workers had gathered at the shrine of Shah Dulha Sabzwari in Kharadar.

“Police used just a few shells to disperse them,” the official said. He said that the protestors had gathered for 10-15 minutes before police dispersed them, adding that the situation was now normal.

However, TLP sources claimed that the group had started a sit-in in the metropolis and a “large number of workers” had gathered in Kharadar.

The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order”.

Later, it had announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading to the capital.

However, TLP leader Pir Ajmal Qadri had later said the purpose of the move was “respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”, while also demanding Rizvi’s release.

Meanwhile, as the group’s workers had marched towards the capital, at least three policemen were martyred in clashes with them.

TLP leaders had also claimed that several of the groups’ workers had been injured in the clashes and scores were arrested, only to be released later.

Following the release of TLP workers, Rashid had said another round of talks with the group would be held at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

On Monday, Rashid had assured to fulfil the commitments the government made with the TLP during negotiations a day earlier, saying the matter would be discussed during a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s return from Saudi Arabia.