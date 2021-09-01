FOUR Dewsbury men have been jailed for a total of nearly 40 years after being convicted of kidnapping a teenage boy and subjecting him to a “terrifying ordeal”.

4 Pakistani Men Jailed for 40 Years For Kidnapping Teenage Boy in Dewsbury

Amar Khan, 21, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Jhazeb Khan, 24, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Shahzeb Khan, 27, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

Ansar Qayum, 44, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

The kidnap charge relates to an incident on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, on December 27, 2020.

The men crashed into the 17-year-old victim’s car and assaulted him before forcing him into another vehicle.

He was repeatedly beaten and transferred between different vehicles before managing to get away and seek help.

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The young victim has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal. During the incident he was beaten with baseball bats and had his life threatened a number of times.

“I would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are extremely rare and wanton violence like this is not tolerated. These men are dangerous individuals and they have rightly been put behind bars for a considerable period of time.

“The judge commended DC Maisie Stevens for her excellent detective work in this case which has resulted in this successful prosecution.”

Another man, Harun Nawaz,

27, of Ravens Grove, Dewsbury, was sentenced on Friday, August 20, to 18 months imprisonment for assisting an offender in relation to this case.

Following sentencing, police have also issued a wanted appeal for another man who has been linked to this offence.

The kidnap charge relates to an incident on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, on December 27, 2020.

The men crashed into the 17-year-old victim’s car and assaulted him before forcing him into another vehicle.

He was repeatedly beaten and transferred between different vehicles before managing to get away and seek help.

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The young victim has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal. During the incident he was beaten with baseball bats and had his life threatened a number of times.

“I would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are extremely rare and wanton violence like this is not tolerated. These men are dangerous individuals and they have rightly been put behind bars for a considerable period of time.

“The judge commended DC Maisie Stevens for her excellent detective work in this case which has resulted in this successful prosecution.”

Another man, Harun Nawaz, 27, of Ravens Grove, Dewsbury, was sentenced on Friday, August 20, to 18 months imprisonment for assisting an offender in relation to this case.

Following sentencing, police have also issued a wanted appeal for another man who has been linked to this offence.

Detectives have released a picture of Aftab Khan, 29, who is wanted on suspicion of kidnap. He is believed to still be in the Thornhill Lees/Dewsbury area.