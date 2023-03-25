New Zealand has launched a campaign – ‘Love Better’ in a bid to help youngsters ‘deal with hurt’ better and build healthy boundaries and positive attitude towards relationships.

$4 million will be spent to help teenagers recover from breakups

“We know that break-ups hurt,” affirmed a New Zealand government press release on Wednesday, as it launched a campaign ‘Love Better’. The initiative is the government’s approach to family harm prevention as the country hopes to inculcate a life-long attitude among younger generations to ‘deal better with being hurt’.

The campaign is a bid to support young people through their formative experiences, to build an approach to positively impact their future relationships.

a planned budget of about $4 million over a span of three years, the campaign is being run by the country’s social development ministry. “The initiative will support young people through these formative experiences, in a bid to positively impact how they approach future relationships,” the statement said.

“Over 1,200 young kiwis told us they need support to deal with early experiences of love and hurt, and break-ups were identified as a common challenge,” associate minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishna said, revealing the origins of the campaign.

Promoting the hashtag ‘own the feels’, the campaign aims at encouraging youngsters to share their experiences to help their peers who may be facing a similar challenge.