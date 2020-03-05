4 Men Found Guilty of Abusing Teenage Girl After Her Mum Died, ‘Used Her As A Piece of Meat’ in Yorkshire

Their victim, who is now in her 20s, “found that no effective action” was taken by authorities to stop the abuse she suffered, a jury was told earlier in their trial.

Prosecutor Peter Hampton said: “To these men she was nothing more than an object.

“They were able to use and abuse her for their own gratification, they treated her like a piece of meat, these acts occurred whilst (the complainant) was drunk or high on drugs which had been supplied to her by the defendants.

The court heard about the victim’s troubled upbringing.

Her mother having died when she was 13 and she was put into council care as her life “descended into chaos”. She had been referred to social services aged six.

Hampton said: “By the time (the complainant) fell into the clutches of these defendants and others who abused and exploited her, she was already broken.”

He said: “She may as well have had a target on her back as far as those who were criminally minded were concerned.”

The victim, who grew up in East Yorkshire before moving to South Yorkshire, was aged between 15 and 17 when the offences happened in Sheffield, between 2010 and 2012.

Hampton said she was “effectively and efficiently groomed” by a woman called Amanda Spencer, who







is serving 15 years in prison.

The trial came after the force had further contact with her and held interviews with her in 2016.

Jasim Mohammed, 37, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield, Nzar Anwar, 40, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield, Kawan Omar Ahmed, 31, of Margate Drive, Sheffield and Shangar Ibrahimi, 30, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, were all found guilty. The convicted men will be sentenced on March 13.