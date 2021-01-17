4 Family Members Including 2 Women Killed Over Land Dispute in Samoot Kallar Syedan

Four people including two women were killed and six were injured over land dispute at area Samoot near Kalar Sayedan, here on Friday.

According to details,land dispute between uncles and nephews that led to clash at area Samoot near Kalar Sayedaan,that killed four people included two woman and six seriously injured.

According to police,the land disputes among uncles and nephews that led to the clash,and during the construction,there was an argument over opening door of the house that led to killed.

Khawaldar Zareen Iqbal hand a long standing dispute with relative Shakeel on passage and Gate installed on

it.

On the incident day Zareen Iqbal was present at the scene along with his brothers Zamard Iqbal, Ansar Iqbal and sisters in law when they were killed during clash.

Police further said that the case has been registered while no accused arrests have been made and bodies were shifted to the hospital.

The murderers who are still at large allegedly wanted to block the passage of deceased family to their home and agricultural land by installing the gate.

A large number of people gathered at the funeral of the 4 members of same family.

People from all aspects of the life were present along with police.