4 elderly friends hailing Kashmiri community sadly passed away in span of 3 weeks in Alum Rock. All the friends were residing with their families in the area from decades.

4 Elderly Men of Pakistani Community Sadly Passed Away in Alum Rock

The trio had shared history stretching back to their Kashmiri homeland, were pillars of the community, with family ties extending across Birmingham.

Niaz Ali, Muhammad Salim and Mohammad Bashir died separately in the past two days.

A fourth elder with links to the area, Imam Abdul Khaliq, also died. He used to lead prayers at one of the community mosques.

Allama Abdul Khaliq Mujadadi Sahib

was truly one of a kind, a righteous, upstanding scholar of the sciences with immense knowledge and wisdom.

He would travel every Thursday evening from London to lead Friday prayers in Birmingham.

A true ascetic whose memory will live on through his students and selfless service to the community he loved. Condolences to the families of all the bereaved

In March/April during first wage, 5 elderly people living in same area in Birmingham lost heir lives. Public Health England is to start recording cases and deaths by ethnicity, BBC News understands.

It comes after research suggests people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill.