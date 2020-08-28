4 Arrested for Abduction of Three Brothers, Police Searching for Dad Imran Safi in Croydon

Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home in Coulsdon Road, Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.

The children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26.

The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children from the address. They have not been seen since. The foster carer did not suffer any serious physical injuries but was left understandably distressed.

A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.

Four arrests, but the search continues for the Safi brothers and their Father Imran

Detectives investigating the abduction of three brothers have made a further four arrests.

Whilst detectives have made a further four arrests, the search for Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi, and their father Imran Safi, continues.

Detectives investigating the abduction arrested the four men, aged between 21 and 41 at an address in Ilford in the early hours of this morning (Friday, 28 August).

All four men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the abduction of the Safi brothers, and are thought to be known to the suspect, Imran Safi. They have been taken to a south London police station for

questioning.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, Commander of the South Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Whilst this development has brought us one step closer to finding Imran and the three children, we still need more information from the public to help us locate them.

“Since we appealed for help yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 27 August), we have received just over 30 calls from members of the public to our control room and via Crimestoppers. These calls are now being followed up by my officers who continue to work all hours of the day to bring these children home safely.

“I would really urge anyone from the Croydon, and now Ilford, area to think long and hard about if they saw these children, or their father, the evening of Thursday, 20 August and possibly the morning of Friday, 21 August.”

We are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen a red Nissan Qashqai registration PK13 WFO in the Croydon area, particularly Coulsdon Road, on the afternoon of Thursday, 20 August to get in touch.

Officers are also asking anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on 07942599374 – this number is operational 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Alternatively, to stay completely anonymous, contact the charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or fill in their simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Any member of the public who may see Imran Safi should avoid approaching him but call police immediately on 999.