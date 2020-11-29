A long-standing Indian clothing shop in Derby is to closed down after more than three decades of trading in Derby, United Kingdom.

31 Years Old Boutique Shuts and Goes Online As Business Grown Exponentially in UK

K & B First Choice, a designer womenswear boutique, first opened its doors in Pear Tree Road in 1989.

The family-run business was founded by Surjit Kaur Sodhi, who is now 70, and passed down her business to grandson Karan Sodhi, who is running the family business from last nine years.

After 31 years of trading, Mr Sodhi has decided to shut the high street shop to focus on trading online after online sales on website increased during the stay at home restrictions.

Due to the crisis started in March, consumer behaviour has changed and diverted to online sales, and thus online business have grown exponentially

The shop, which specialises in Indian couture, bridal wear and jewellery, shuts its

doors for the final time on October 31 after a closing down sale at the store.

Mr Sodhi said: “It’s with a heavy heart, but we are closing due to the crisis and changing consumer behaviour, online sales have grown exponentially during crisis so the need to be on the high street has diminished.

“Being a family business, we have always valued our customers immensely and we appreciate their custom and friendship over the years. We have attracted customers from around the world.

We have spoken to lots of upset customers, who will miss our presence on the high street for a comforting chat and tea.

“I am extremely proud and honoured to be a part of the history and look forward to continuing the legacy through the online platform, as well as moving to a new studio in Spring, 2021.

“In the meantime, our online store will remain fully open and bespoke orders will still be taken on our website and social media pages.”