30 Million Rupees Found From Crashed PIA Plane, Deposited To National Exchequer

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to deposit upto Rs30 million amount found from the debris of a crashed plane of the national flag carrier in Karachi.

According to details, a suitcase carrying Rs30 million in cash was found from the debris of the ill-fated flight of the PIA, PK-8303, which crashed near Karachi airport on 22 May 2020.

Three people came forward with a claim that the amount belonged to them, however, none of them were able to prove their claims. They initially failed in detailing the exact amount in the suitcase.

Later, they got the information on the cash from certain elements but when they were asked to provide the certificate showing the transaction, they failed to provide it.

The PIA spokesman said that after a thorough process, it was determined that the amount belonged to none

of the people claiming its ownership and therefore, it was decided to deposit it to the national exchequer.

The spokesperson also claimed that such a huge amount being loaded in the cargo was against the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the national flight carrier.

It was further revealed that no amount in access of 10,000 dollars was allowed on International flights whereas no such rule was in place when it comes to domestic voyages.