Three sisters and their brother were killed after gunmen opened fire inside their house in Rawalpindi’s Nasir Colony today (Monday).

3 Sisters and Brother Shot Dead Over “Love Marriage Failure” in Rawalpindi

According to details, another woman identified as Areej Kanwal was injured in the incident and has been shifted to Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

The father of the victims told the police that the shots were fired by Kanwal’s husband, Khurram. They had registered their marriage at a court without informing their parents.

“The couple, however, had been facing many problems and kept fighting quite frequently,” the victims’ father added. Kanwal left her husband after their last fight and came to her parent’s house.

“In this regard, Kanwal’s husband

arrived at our home with his father and brother and opened fire at the family members,” Asif claimed. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Shabahat, 27-year-old Faiza, 20-year-old Hira Nausheen, and 20-year-old Ali Haider.

The police said it has sent the dead bodies to hospital for legal customs while the sister-in-law of the alleged murderer is being administered medical treatment for her injuries. Eraj, in her statement, alleged that her brother in law Ghulam Abbas, who was against the divorce, fired the gunshots that took lives of the four of her siblings.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations stated that the police has collected evidence from the scene and the case has been lodged against the suspects. He said the police is chasing the suspects and raiding their possible stations.