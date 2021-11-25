3 Proud Pakistanis Caused Death of Motorcyclist While Four-Vehicle ‘Street Race’ in Manchester

Three men have appeared in court accused of killing a motorcyclist after an alleged ‘road race’ ended in tragedy.

Asad Rashid, 34, was one of two motorcyclists involved in a collision with two cars on the A34 near Handforth Dean retail park.

Asgar Taj, 32, Osama Saeed, 30, and Mohammad Zubair Chaudhry, 29, appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (November 25) all charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Court documents say that Taj, of Heather Grove, Bradford, had been riding a Suzuki motorbike on the night of the crash.

Saeed, of St Paul’s Road, Manningham, Bradford, had been driving an Audi RS3 while Chaudhry, of Kingsway, Cheadle, drove an Audi R8.

Prosecuting, David Morgan said that Mr Rashid met Chaudhry, Saeed and Taj on the A34 on September 15, 2020, to

take part in an alleged ‘road race’.

However, the four vehicles ended up crashing at a roundabout near Handforth Dean and Mr Rashid died, Mr Morgan told magistrates.

Following police enquiries, Chaudhry has also been charged with four counts of dangerous driving, dating back to before the A34 crash.

Court documents say three of those incidents took place on the A34 Kingsway, Cheadle, in a Nissan GT-R on December 24, 2018, a Volkswagen Golf R on March 28, 2020, and an Audi R8 on July 27 last year.

Another incident took place on an unknown stretch of motorway on August 1, 2020, in an Audi R8.

Chaudhry, Saeed and Taj did not enter a plea at Stockport Magistrates’ Court.

All three are set to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on January 5 next year, with all the charges to be dealt with together.

The trio were granted unconditional bail.