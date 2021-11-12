Three people died here over a dispute concerning a marriage proposal.

The deceased belonged to the same clan. What led to the violence was a dispute over a marriage proposal of one Ghulam Qadir for Erum Shahzadi.

3 People Killed While Resolving Marriage Proposal Dispute in Pakistan

One of the three people who died was Erum’s father, Ghulam Murtaza. The two other victims were the father and brother of Ghulam Qadir.

All three victims died on the spot. The incident took place in the 99D area of the jurisdiction of Dal Waryam police station. Ironically, the gunfight broke out during a panchayat which was meant to negotiate peace between the

two groups of the same clan.

A large contingent of police arrived at the scene when the incident was reported to them.

Dal Waryam Police arrested five suspects and registered a case against Abrar Hussain and 12 others on a complaint filed by Hamid’s son.

In a similar incident of rivalry between two families over a love marriage recently, a man had allegedly killed his two daughters and their four children by setting their house ablaze because one of the women married against his wishes. The incident had happened in Muzaffargargh district. Sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai had shared a home in Pir Jahanian village of Muzaffargargh. Mai’s husband had also died in the blaze.