Three men have been jailed for life over the murder of a promising boxer who was gunned down in the street.

3 Pakistanis Jailed for Life for Killing Teen Boxer in Bury Street

Cole Kershaw, 18, was shot dead in Chesham Road, Bury, following a car chase on August 12 of last year.

Kamran Mohammed, 20, Mohammed Izaarh Khan, 22, and Khayam Ali Khurshid, 29, were convicted of his murder following a trial earlier this year.

A jury also found all three men guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A fourth man, Raheem Hall, 19, was found not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He admitted assisting an offender.

As Judge Mrs Justice Yip passed sentenced, police officers were forced to intervene as a man climbed on top of one of the courtroom tables.

The judge acknowledged there were ‘strong feelings’ surrounding the case, with ‘at least two of the defendants seeking to challenge their convictions’.

However, she described Cole’s killing as ‘senseless’, and added: “The life of one young man has been taken away and three other young men face spending significant time in custody.

“Many other lives have been seriously blighted as a consequence.”

During a five-week trial earlier this year, jurors heard Cole, nicknamed ‘King Cole’ by friends, was shot as he tried to run away from a car crash following a chase.

Prosecutors said he was gunned down amid a violent dispute between Kamran Mohammed and Cole’s friend, Spencer Woods.

Tensions between the pair had simmered in the months leading up to Cole’s death.

Jurors

were told about several violent incidents involving in the pair, which grew progressively worse before reaching a ‘crescendo’ on August 12.

That evening, Cole, an apprentice scaffolder, was with friends at a party in Oram Street, Bury, when he was joined by Mr Woods and others.

The jury heard that Cole spotted a BMW 5 Series, which Mohammed, Khan and Khurshid were travelling in, drive past the house.

Moments later, Cole, Mr Woods and three other men left the party and climbed into Mr Woods’ Ford Mondeo and began chasing the BMW.

At some point, the two cars switched positions and two shots were fired from the BMW.

When the cars crashed in Chesham Road, Cole and the others got out of the Mondeo and tried to flee.

Mohammed then fired a further shot from the BMW, which struck Cole in the side of the chest, damaging the main artery to his heart.

He tried to run but collapsed after a few paces. His chilling cries for help were captured on footage from a nearby house.

He was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, Khurshid fled the country and was arrested by armed police in Amsterdam as he tried to escape to Pakistan.

Mohammed, of Kingsdale Close, Bury, was sentenced to life in custody with a minimum term of 27 years

Khayam Ali Khurshid, of Eton Hill Road, Bury, was also jailed for at least 27 years.

Mohammed Izaarh Khan, of Palace Street, Bury, was ordered to serve 24 years before he is eligible for parole.

Hall, of Hardfield Street, Heywood, was jailed for four years.