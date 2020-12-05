Rashid Ashraf, Rizwan Shah and Raja Altaf, have been jailed for a total of 35 years for their roles in organised crime that saw the seizure of cocaine and heroin worth £1.214 million and four Glock pistols with silencers and 200 rounds of ammunition.

3 Pakistani Men Jailed for 35 Years for Their “Million Pound Business” in Bradford

Rashid Ashraf, 40, of Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike ; Rizwan Shah, 27, of Fairbank Terrace, Girlington, Bradford; and Raja Altaf, 28, of St Mary’s Terrace, Manningham, Bradford jailed for roles in Bradford organised crime.

Ashraf played a leading role in the organisation using a network of trusted people to store and deliver the drugs and launder money.

The police seized 21 kilos of high-purity cocaine and two kilos of heroin with a combined value of £1.214 million.

Also recovered was £273,000 in cash and “assassination

kits” of four lethal Glock pistols with silencers and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Ashraf was arrested in April by armed police. He was in a Mercedes car with the registration plate PI5TOL. He was wearing black gloves on a warm day and in possession of a kilo block of cocaine.

Shah worked for Ashraf, storing the drugs and guns, and Altaf was a multi-kilo drugs customer of the organisation, Mr Campbell said.

Ashraf pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and conspiracy to possess prohibited weapons and ammunition. He was jailed for 18 years.

Shah pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. He was jailed for ten years.

Altaf admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving, in March this year, and was imprisoned for seven years.