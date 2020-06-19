3 Men, Yasir, Haidar and Rehman Jailed for Total of 37 Years for Attacking a Man in Slough

Yasir Mohammed, aged 23, formerly of Monksfield Way, Slough, Haidar Anwar, aged 22, and Rehman Anwar, aged 27, both of Crayle Street Slough, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (18/6).

Mohammed and Haider Anwar received jail sentences of 13 years each, with Rehman Anwar sentenced to 11 years.

All three were found guilty by a jury. Mohammed was convicted on Friday 22 November 2019, and Haidar and Rehman Anwar were found guilty on 23 March this year.

It relates to an incident at around 2.45am on 14 May 2019, when Mohammed, Haidar and Rehman Anwar assaulted the victim, a 22-year-old man in a car park in Farnham Road, Slough.

The victim was punched, kicked, stamped to the head and hit with a piece of metal, leaving him unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but was discharged following treatment.

Mohammed was arrested on the same day, with Haidar Anwar being arrested on 16 May 2019, then Rehman Anwar the following day, 17 May.

Mohammed was charged on 15 May, Haidar

Anwar on 16 May, then Rehman Anwar on 18 May.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Slough police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed out, following this violent and appalling attack on the victim in a public area.

“The sentences reflect the seriousness with which the courts will deal with offenders who commit such violent crimes, and Thames Valley Police will actively pursue offenders who commit such offences.

“The investigation team worked tirelessly to bring all three men to court and to face justice. They are dangerous and violent offenders. I hope that they will now reflect upon their actions as they serve their sentences.

“I am pleased that they will not be able to bring further violence and harm to the community.”