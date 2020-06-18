3 Men Handed Life Imprisonment in Pakistan For Murder of Dr Imran Farooq in London

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday handed life imprisonment to three men over their involvement in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq in Edgware, north London in September 2010.

The conviction came about following a ground-breaking agreement between the UK and Pakistan, which enabled evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service to be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and be presented as part of their case.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict that was reserved on May 21.

The court handed life sentence to Moazzam Ali, Mohsin Ali and Khalid Shamim and directed them to pay a fine of Rs1 million each to the legal heirs of the slain MQM leader. The convicts who are incarcerated in Adiala Jail heard the verdict through video link.

They were handed the sentence on charges of plotting the murder and aiding and abetting the crime.

The judge had reserved the verdict on May 21 after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz concluded his final arguments in the case. The FIA prosecutor had stated that there is enough evidence available against the accused who, he said, should be punished in accordance with the law.

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010 after returning home

from work, he was approached and brutally and fatally attacked by two men armed with a brick and knives.

Earlier, the three accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed, and Moazzam Ali, had retracted their confessional statements.

Commander Richard Smith, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I am pleased that one of the men we identified as being responsible for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq has finally been brought to justice.

“This outcome would not have been possible were it not for the incredible dedication, skill and determination of the investigation team, who for almost ten years, have never given up in their pursuit of his killers.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Dr Imran Farooq’s widow and his family, who have shown tremendous dignity, strength and patience as we have gone about our investigation.”

Christian Turner, the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, said: “Today’s conviction marks a team effort between law agencies in the UK and Pakistan working together to get justice for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq.