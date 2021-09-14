3 Men Caught Red Handed with 2 Call Girls in OPF Housing Scheme in Mirpur

3 married men caught red handed with 2 women by Mirpur police while committing forni-cation.

3 Men Caught Red Handed with 2 Call Girls in Overseas Housing Society in Mirpur

All the men were indulged in adultery at a house in Overseas Pakistani Foundation OPF Housing Scheme in Chitterpari area in jurisdiction of Mangla police station.

PMLN local leader, Saleem Mughal resident of sector B/5 in Mirpur, Raja Karamat of Kashmir Town, Chitterpari and Shokat Sanwala of Gurrah were arrested during the raid.

Police also arrested the women name Kiran and Arooj residents of Lahore who were also hired for money.

As per the information the both the women were hired who all the way traveled

from Lahore to Mirpur (by the way there is Inter city public transport ban in Pakistan these days), they met these three men at the house and were caught.

Until now their is no response from the arrested men as they have not yet confessed their crime. It might be a trap as all the elderly men are married. There are always two sides of the story, let these men gave their statements and we will publish it here to know their side story.

– Punishment for adultery or fornication is up to ten years in prison, thirty lashes with a whip and a fine of an indeterminate amount. -Punishment for assault is up to twenty-five years in prison and thirty lashes. (The amount of punishment is up to the discretion of the judge.)