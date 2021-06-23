An explosion occurred in Johar Town, Lahore claiming the lives of two people and injuring seventeen others. The injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital via private cars and auto-rickshaws.

3 Dead, 21 Injured in Mysterious Blast Rocks Johar Town in Lahore

Three people were killed while 21 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked Johar Town locality of Lahore.

According to details, it could not be immediately ascertained whether it was an explosive or due to gas leakage, as the police, bomb disposal squad teams rushed to the area.

According to an eyewitness, a motorcycle was parked by an unidentified individual near the house which later exploded.

According to the details, witnesses saw glass windows of nearby houses and buildings shattering due to

the explosion. One of the buildings has been severely damaged while the nearby parked cars have been affected as well.

The rescue, police, and bomb disposal teams arrived immediately at the site of the incident. They have cordoned off the area for further investigation and the traffic has been redirected.

The Jinnah Hospital management has asked people to donate blood to the injured, informing that seven patients are in critical condition due to major injuries and burns.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and summoned reported from IG Police and ordered strict action against people found responsible for the explosion.

CM also directed to speed up the rescue operation and provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.