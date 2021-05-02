A 12-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a boy aged 13 suffered ‘a violent reaction from eating jelly sweets that they believed contained cannabis’, Surrey Police said.

3 Children Taken to Hospital After Eating ‘Cannabis’ Jelly Sweets in Surrey

A fourth 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his family as a precaution because he is also believed to have eaten the sweets in Epsom.

t comes just weeks after Met Police issued a warning about cannabis-laced sweets after ‘several’ schoolchildren were rushed to hospital in the nearby Sutton area.

The sweets look like normal gummy bears or similar treats but are infused with cannabis and cause a similar effect to smoking it.

While no-one has ever died as a direct result of cannabis, users or those who have never taken the drug can misjudge doses, especially when

eating it, and suffer side effects like vomiting and panic attacks.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance where all four will remain overnight for observation.

There is a suggestion that the sweets may have been supplied to the children at the nearby Court Recreation Ground.

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks, of Surrey Police, said: ‘We are, of course, trying to understand what these sweets are, where they came from and what they contain.

‘However, our immediate priority is to warn parents; and to tell children in the area not to be tempted to try them as they are obviously causing substantial harm.

Cannabis is illegal for recreational use in the UK, although it can be prescribed for medicinal purposes.

Some MPs have also said recently they believe the drug could become fully legalised in just a few years.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for further comment.