3 Charged Following Discovery of Mohammed Shah Subhani’s Body in Woodland

Police investigating the murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani in May 2019 have charged three men.

Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley, Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough, and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged on Friday, 10 June, with murder and perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, 11 June).

Police were called on 7 May 2019 after 27-year-old Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, failed to return to his home in Hounslow. His family reported him as missing and an extensive enquiry was launched.

On 19 December 2019 human remains belonging to Shah were found in an area of woodland near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

Shah’s family have been informed of this development.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley told the court that in April 2019, Mohammed had come into a “very large quantity of cannabis”, a total of 23 kilos and was required to provide the money. Earlier that day, he had attended a police station where he had hoped to recover money that was being held there, but he had been unable to obtain it. At 3:19pm, he was caught on CCTV travelling along Derby Road before arriving at an industrial estate.

Ms Oakley continued: “CCTV on that industrial estate shows that he parked his vehicle outside R & J Plumbing. CCTV makes it clear that he entered those premises shortly afterwards.

He’s never seen again. He walked into a trap.” It is believed that he was allegedly lured into a trap to obtain the quantity of drugs.

It is the Crown’s case that later that evening, Mohammed’s body was physically removed from the estate before being driven to Buckinghamshire. She continued: “It would certainly appear that the body was kept in a vehicle from May 7 until the early hours of May 10, when it was moved to the deposition site. The Crown would submit that at some point the body had been burned.”

His mobile phone and Audi were moved away from the area, with his bullet-ridden car being discovered by detectives on June 19. Mohammed’s family had made a number of public appeals asking for information, with his dad Gul-Khazam Subhani telling MyLondon: “If he has any enemies, if we have done anyone wrong ever, we are sorry.” Before he was killed, Mohammed, known as Shah to his loved ones, had been living with his family and had been expecting a baby with his partner.

After leaving the house on May 7, his family had expected him to return from a shopping trip in preparation for his sister’s upcoming wedding. The nuptials, which were due to take place on June 16, were cancelled. After his body was found in the woodlands, his family, including his newborn baby daughter, visited the site and laid flowers.

The three men have been remanded into custody with a plea hearing date scheduled for September 16.