3 Brothers Ordered To Pay Back £1.3 Million Earned from Importing Heroin into UK

Three Birmingham brothers, Sakander Riaz, Asif and Saqib Riaz, who were jailed for total 22 years in 2016 for his part in a major heroin importation network from Pakistan to the UK.

They have been ordered to pay back more than £1 million after police in the West Midlands proved they’d funnelled drugs money into family bank accounts. They transferred about £500,000 into the family bank accounts.

Sakander Riaz, formerly of Belchers Lane in Bordesley Green, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years. Asif Riaz was jailed for 5 years and Saqib Riaz was jailed for four years, in March last year.

They used the drugs money to pay off the mortgage and make significant renovation improvements to the

family home and buy luxury cars fitted with personalised number plates. Police found £80,000 in cash during a search of the family home.

Birmingham Crown Court now on Monday (25 Feb) ordered the brothers to repay £1.3 million or face more time behind bars. They are ordered repay £400,000 in the next three months or extra 36, 18 and 4 months will be added to Sakander, Asif and Saqib’s sentence respectively.

Sakander Riaz was one of seven men involved in the heroin smuggling scam that saw drugs concealed in packages shipped in from Pakistan, including consignments of children’s clothing. In 2016, the group were jailed for a combined total of almost 70 years.