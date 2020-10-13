Police have filed murder case against 11 men in murder of Chaudry Jangvaiz Hussain Akhter, who was shot dead in Chakswari.

3 British Citizens Booked In Murder of Chaudry Jangvaiz in Chakswari

9 men are named while 2 unknown men are mentioned in the FIR, among 9 men who are nominated 3 of them are British citizens, named Allah Ditta, Amjid and Anqerb, who are in UK.

Jangvaiz Akhter a well know person in Chakswari was shot dead early morning when he was dropping children to school in Brootian area of Chakswari.

As soon the children entered the school gate, some unknown men opened fire at vehicle of Jangvaiz Akhter.

4 bullets hit Jangvaiz

Akhter, who wast taken to local hospital but later taken to Mirpur DHQ hospital in critical condition.

But due to loss of blood, Jangvaiz Akhter could not survive and died.

Police have filed a murder case against Sohail and his brothers on complaint of deceases brother.

Jangvaiz Akhter who had a long lasting dispute with Allah Ditta of UK, Sohail Farooq and Amjid Mehmood including several cases in courts.

Jangvaiz Akhter was employed in Electricity department in Chakswari and was a well know figure in the area.

Jangvaiz Akhter was buried in local graveyard where hundreds of people from all walks of life were present.

Local politician demanded inquiry in the case and demanded arrest of the culprits.