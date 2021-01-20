2nd Wife Shaves Off Husband’s Moustache, Eyebrows in Pakistan

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly shaved off her husband’s moustache and eyebrows with the help of her brothers in Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday.

The victim told the police that he had contracted a second marriage with the woman six months ago. He said, “The woman had earlier contracted ‘nikkah’ and in the presence of that nikkah she had married me.”

He maintained that the woman had concealed the “fact” from him and when he asked her about the “nikkah”, she, with the help of her brothers, shaved off his moustache and eyebrows.

The victim said that he fainted after his second wife gave him intoxicated

food, adding that when he awoke, his moustache and eyebrows were shaved off.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

In another sad incident last week in RYK a house fire which broke out near here in the area of Noorey wali late last night killed two minor girls and gutted all the precious goods, informed Rescue 1122 sources on Tuesday.

Sources said due to gas leakage a fire broke out in the house of Akber Shah and engulfed the house while the family was asleep.

Noor Fatima (4) and one year old Maryam Bibi succumbed to burn injuries on the spot. Parents of the children received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 managed to control the fire after hectic efforts, and later shifted the bodies to Sheikh Zayed hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.