The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan on Thursday reinstated 26 pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) weeks after they were suspended amid the fake licences scandal and the resulting investigations.

28 Pilots of PIA Reinstated Who Were Suspended Amid The Fake Licences Scandal

In total, the CAA reinstated 28 pilots on Thursday and the two others belong to general aviation. The PIA has also restored duty roaster of these 26 pilots and they will resume their duties from Friday, August 7.

The names of these pilots were put on the list of 262 pilots who were accused of obtaining licences through illegal means instead of the proper channel.

The media had pointed out anomalies in the list of pilots with suspicious credentials.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has not received the list of names of the pilots who have been reinstated by the CAA.

In another development PIA has announced 14 per cent discount on domestic flights plus 73-kg free baggage allowance per passenger as the nation is celebrating 73 years of independence. The seven-day Jashan-e-Azadi offer is starting from August 7.

The national airline offered 14 per cent discount on flights operating on its primary domestic routes between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, a spokesperson said, adding that 73-kg free baggage allowance per passenger is also in the package.