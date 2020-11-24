Walyat Begum still remember her son after 25 years since her son Shehzad Iqbal left her, “yet not a single day goes by where he doesn’t cross my mind,” says grieving mum.

25th Anniversary of 18 Years Old Shehzad Iqbal Stabbed To Death in Blackburn

In November 1995, 18-year-old Shehzad Iqbal got out of a car to break up an altercation on the West Park Road, next to Corporation Park.

It led to Shehzad being stabbed in the stomach. He bravely somehow managed to make it back to the car and was driven to the police station where officers tried in vain to save his life. He died on his way to the hospital.

Shehzad’s younger brother, Usman, is now an airline pilot. He said: “I was six months old when my elder brother passed away yet through hearing all the stories and looking back at pictures it’s as though he never left us.

Friend Abid Ditta,

43 is the same age as Shehzad would have been today. He said, “We first became friends when we were in reception at Wensley Fold Primary and then we both spent time together at Billinge High School.

Shehzad was in the second year of A-levels in business studies and sociology and was hoping to go to university to study sociology when he died.

Mohammed Iqbal, Shehzad’s father said, “Many years have passed now since the backbone of this family departed. He was the most loving, caring, thoughtful, kind and beautiful soul.

Shehzad’s mother Walyat Begum who said, “Thank you to all his friends over the years for remembering him and treating me like he is always with us and with so much respect.

“He was my life, my best friend and no matter how many years pass he’ll always be remembered. He was, he is, and he always will be a part of my life till the day I reunite with him.”

No-one was ever convicted of the murder.