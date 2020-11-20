23 PIA Employees Sacked on Charges Including, Smuggling and Corruption.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed another 23 employees from service after finding them involved in submitting fake academic credentials, smuggling and financial corruption.

Issuing a report detailing the action taken, the PIA human resource department said that inquiries against 38 employees were initiated.

The report stated that 23 employees were sacked after charges against them were proved while the remaining 10 were found to be innocent.

Five of the PIA employees were fired for submitting fake educational documents, six for unauthorised prolonged absence from work and one for disclosing the institution’s

information unofficially.

Similarly, five employees were laid off after charges of embezzlement and corruption were proved against them and one was dismissed for being involved in smuggling.

Five employees were shown the door on charges of theft and destruction of official record and three were demoted for not performing as per the directives.

The salaries of five employees was cut for violating the SOPs while seven were issued the warning letters.

According to the PIA spokesperson, 11 employees were awarded appreciation letters for professionalism and five were given cash award for working beyond the call of duty.

Meanwhile, sources said the lease of six PIA aircraft will expire in 2021.