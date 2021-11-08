21-year-old Son Charged for Murder of His Father Amjad Hussain, 52, in Watford

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father.

Amjad Hussain, 52, was found with serious injuries at a property in Fuller Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, just after 18:00 BST on 28 October.

Police said they were called to the address after receiving reports of a serious assault.

Husnein Amjad, 21, of Fuller Road, Watford, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Amjad Hussain had back arrived to UK from his native home town Nala Musalmana village of Kallar Syedan, Tehsil of Rawalpindi, just one day earlier.

called to Fuller Road shortly after 6pm (October 28) and an address was sealed off with police tape.

Amjad Hussain, aged 52, from Watford, was found by police inside a property in Fuller Road on the evening of Thursday 28 October.

Officers had been called to the location just after 6pm following reports of a serious assault.

They were joined by colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance team, however despite paramedics’ best efforts Amjad sadly passed away.

His son, 21 year old Husnein Amjad, of Fuller Road, Watford, has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s death.

He appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday 3 November, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next scheduled to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday 8 December.