Rescue Operation continues on second day at Roopyal Marriage Hall in Chakswari, which collapsed last day on Friday in Morning.

21 Rescued 1 Dead Body Recovered from Marriage Hall in Chakswari

According to report 21 people are rescued so far, while there are unconfirmed reports of 3 deaths.



Those who are rescued are shifted Mirpur DHQ Hospital, 4 are in critical condition with swear fractures.



Here is the list of people rescued from debris of Marriage Hall building and are in critical condition



Haakam Ali son of Ibrahim aged 20, resident of Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Iqbal, aged 20, resident of Rawalpindi. Abdul Hafeez son of Ahmed Khan aged, 30, resident of Bhimber Muhammad Bashir son of Karam Din resident of Muzaffarabad.

While here is list of people rescued with minor injures,

Gull Zamaan resident of Manshera KPK Master Muhammad Akhtar resident of Dhamyaal Chakswari Muhammad Nadeem son of Mir Zamman resident of Muzaffarabad Muhammad Usman son of Muahmmad Iqbal resident of Rawalpindi. Fareed son of Mir Zamaan Safeer Ahmed son of Gull Zaman resident of Muzaffarabad Jamshed son of Javed resident of Multan. Muhammad Shahid son of Muhammad Sadiq resident of Multan Muhammad Adil son of Khadim Hussain resident of Multan Muhammad Ijaz son of Abdul Majeed resident of Multan

One death is confirmed so far, owner of Marriage Hall, Nadeem Hussain Roopyal sadly passed away in a tragic incident happened last day on Friday when Roopyal Marriage Hall building collapsed and he was trapped under the rubble.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal remained in contact via his phone from under debris but few hours later the connection was lost.

At night time dead body of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was recovered from the building rubble.

Funeral prayer will be offered at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Girls Degree College, Kotli Road in Chakswari today on Saturday 18th of July at 6:00 PM.