20K British-Pakistanis Could’t Make it to UK Before Red List Deadline

As many as 31,979 Pakistanis had travelled from the UK to Pakistan since January while ignoring stay-at-home orders from the British authorities, read the BBC report.

Upon reaching Pakistan, they departed to different cities, mainly Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Lahore, Gujar Khan, Gujranwala, and other areas.

According to the available data, a little over 10,000 of them were able to land in the UK in 13 special flights of PIA and other routine flights of the British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, and Gulf Airlines from April 4 to the evening of April 8 (Thursday) from Islamabad.

Passengers paid from £1500 to £2000 one-way fare, which is more than double the formal fare for the economy class, to travel on PIA’s special flights, chartered by the national flag carrier.

However, a PIA official claimed that

the fare at this particular time is much lower than that of other airlines.

On the other hand, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are also taking the bulk of passengers from Pakistan to the UK by operating daily flights.

The two airlines would also be operating at least three flights from Islamabad on Thursday.

After 4am on April 9, no Pakistani passenger unless holding British or Irish passports and residency permission would be allowed to land at the UK airports.

Those holding British or Irish passports and residency permission and reaching the UK after the deadline would have to stay in any designated hotel for 10 days while paying 1,750 pounds per person charges.

The passengers violating the restriction of a 10-day stay in hotel rooms would be fined 10,000 pounds.