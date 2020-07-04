A Lahore-bound train rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura on Friday, killing at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others.

20 Sikh Yatrees Killed, As Train Rams into Coaster in Sheikhupura, Pakistan

According to rescue sources, most of the passengers travelling in the ill-fated coaster hit by Shah Hussain Express at the unmanned level crossing were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib.

Upon being informed of the crash, rescue teams from the railways and Rescue 1122 reached the site of the accident and began shifting the injured and the dead to a nearby hospital.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said railway and district rescue teams arrived at the scene to rescue the victims. The injured were rushed to Sheikhupura Hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

The Sikh

pilgrims were from Peshawar and were visiting Nankana Sahib to condole the death of a relative.

Secretary-General Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Amir Singh said the deceased belong to three or four families.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid ordered immediate action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that the best medical care would be provided to those injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Tweeter statement expressed deep sadness over the accident that he said killed at 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and issued directives for provision of proper medical care to the injured. “My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased.”

He said he has directed relevant authorities to ensure facilitation and care for all the families. “Our entire railway’s operational safety SOPs will be reviewed immediately.”