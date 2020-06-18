20 Indian Soldiers Killed in Hand-to-Hand Combat with Chinese Soldiers at Galwan River Valley

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed and at least 43 Chinese men were wounded on Monday night along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a disputed border in the Himlayas.

Neither side used firearms in the brawl because under a peace agreement both sides have agreed not to carry guns within 2km of the disputed border. Instead many of the dead were knocked unconscious by nail-studded clubs and rocks before plunging into the icy waters below the high mountain pass.

India warned of a ‘befitting reply’ after 20 of its soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat at the disputed Himalayan border.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned ‘the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain. India wants peace but if antagonised it can and will give a befitting reply whatever the situation is.’

China meanwhile broadcast images of intense military exercises, staged at 15,419ft and featuring some of the country’s most powerful weapons, including the Type 15 light tank, HJ-10 anti-tank missile, Type 11 rocket launcher and Type 07A

self-propelled artillery.

Communist state TV showed footage of artillery and tanks blowing apart the desert landscape as 7,000 infantry simulated assaults against fortified positions around 600 miles from Monday’s deadly skirmish in the Galwan River Valley.

Beijing announced it had suffered 43 casualties, but did not specify whether any of its men had been killed in the first deadly combat between the two nuclear-armed countries since 1975.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the clash erupted after Indian soldiers ‘crossed the line, acted illegally, provoked and attacked the Chinese, resulting in both sides engaging in serious physical conflict and injury and death’.

India and China have each blamed the other for the border clash, the deadliest in several decades, which came even as both sides were attempting to resolve their weeks-long standoff in the Ladakh region