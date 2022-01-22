Saima Riaz was stabbed to death by her Mohammed Choudhry. Her sister Nisa Shah also met a tragic death after striving for happiness and independence.

2 Sisters Striving for Joy and Love of Western Fashion Met Tragic Death in UK

Saima Riaz’s took her final few breaths, her life barbarically ended by the man who had vowed to care for her.

A ‘horrendous cloud’ has fallen on the road in Smallbridge ever since, a court heard, with some deciding to up sticks and leave, and the home Saima shared with her husband Mohammed Choudhry remaining vacant ever since.

Now Choudhry from Rochdale, has been jailed for life for a murder Saima.

And the tragic story of how not only Saima Riaz, but also her sister Chamman Nisa Shah, both met tragic deaths after striving for happiness and independence, can be revealed.

After finding out she had sought solace from their unhappy marriage by having an affair, and falling in love with his cousin, he had begun subjecting her to constant questioning.

Saima had found happiness with Choudhry’s cousin, and told a friend she had fallen in love.

Few years earlier, the dreams of Saima’s sister, Chamman Nisa Shah, 21, had also ended in tragedy.

Odeon Cinema worker Chamman was a popular student at Oldham College, where she studied media, defying expectations of her with a love of Western fashion, friends recall.

However, in January 2013, she contacted police saying she was concerned for her safety.

She told officers she feared she might be sent to Pakistan, and was admitted to a women’s refuge.

Days later she was found dead on the shores of Hollingworth Lake in Rochdale, having

drowned.

Police closed the case after ruling there was no third party involvement or criminal activity.

She had spent just two days at the refuge, and had left a note for her family at home saying: “I love you all very much. I’m sorry.”

A coroner later recorded an open verdict, saying he could not be sure Chamman had taken her own life.

Saima had struggled with her mental health, especially after the death of her sister.

She had been married to Choudhry for 13 years, although their union was not officially recognised in the UK as it had been done under Islamic law.

Saima had been unhappy for some time. And this unhappiness led to an affair with one of Choudhry’s cousins.

Before even finding out, Choudhry told Saima he would kill her if she dared to speak to another man.

Saima had been trying to gauge how Choudhry would react if he found out of the relationship when his brother exposed her.

Having gained access to her phone, her brother-in-law went on to effectively blackmail Saima.

When he confronted Saima, she denied it. At first he seemed to believe her denials, but he continued to question her.

He regularly presented her with evidence and sometimes assaulted her.

All the while, Saima had the fear hanging over her that she would be outed within the community, which could lead to her becoming a ‘social outcast’.

The day before the killing, they had a seemingly normal day and went out together.

Choudhry woke Saima up in the middle of the night and started asking her about the affair.

He started attacking her, but she managed to get downstairs and outside the house.

It was then that Choudhry went for a knife and killed her.