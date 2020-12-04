In a shameful act Two Pakistani sisters married their Canadian brothers to land in Canada and get the citizenship.

2 Sisters Naureen and Yasmeen Married Their Real Brothers for Citizenship

According to sources, Aziz-ur-Rehman, son of Saif-ur-Rehman (late), resident of Mohalla Shahpur, Bilal Town, Jhelum got married with his sister namely Naureen Aziz, daughter of Saif-ur-Rehman.

Aziz-ur-Rehman sent a family visa to Naureen after which she flew to Canada and started living with Brother-cum-husband Aziz-ur-Rehman.

In Canada, Naureen got another passport. Sources said that Aziz also remained successful in getting NICOP with address mentioned Tahlianwala, house number district Jhelum, from Nadra without facing any problem.

Aziz also got tempered the record of his real mother Rashida Begum allegedly with the help of Nadra officials and showed her as his mother-in-law with her new name Fatima Bibi whereas he showed Sajjad Hussain his father-in-law in documents.

Playing a trick with Canadian authorities, Naureen Aziz approached Justice Paisley of Ontario Superior Court of Justice through her lawyer Barrister Yahuda Levinson in January 2010 and got divorced from Aziz-ur-Rehman.

On the other hand, Aziz trapped another girl named Aasia Anwar daughter of Muhammad Anwar, lured her for Canadian nationality and married her after taking Rs 1.5 million

from her.

Aasia too, throwing dust in the eyes of Nadra, obtained a CNIC mentioning name of Aziz-ur-Rehman as her husband from Nadra Headquarter Islamabad in February 2011.

The couple had a baby who was named Muhammad Anosh and who also was issued NICOP.

The story did not end here as the other brother who is Canadian national name Dilshad-ur-Rehman son of Saif-ur-Rehman (late), brother of Aziz-ur-Rehman, also got married with another of their sister Yasmin Aziz and obtained her new CNIC and passport dated 7/7/2007.

Dilshad later sent sponsor letter from Canada to her sister-cum-wife. However, the authorities caught the fraud owing to DNA test and fake name mentioned on marriage certificate, and Yasmin could not move to Canada. They added that Dilshad also made an attempt to change his sister-cum-wife’s name as Wasim Akhter daughter of Sajjad Hussain.

Interestingly, Dilshad hid all this drama from his first wife namely Aneela Kanwal, who is currently living in Bilal Town, Jhelum, with her two children.

The mastermind of all this game was Javed-ur-Rehman, another brother of these two Canadian Pakistani brother, who enjoyed good relations with officials of FIA, Nadra and Passport and Immigration Department. All the family had been involved in this illegal business for long.