Two Kashmiri sisters who had accidentally crossed LoC will return home tonight on Monday.

2 Sisters from Azad Kashmir Reached Indian OCCUPIED Kashmir, Finally Returns

The Indian Army had arrested two sisters, Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair, who mistakenly crossed the Line of Control into Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani Foreign Office contacted India to secure their release. They will be returned to Pakistan from the Rawala Kot-Poonch Crossing Point today (Monday) at 11am.

Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair are from Azad Kashmir’s Abbaspur finally returned back to their home form custody of the Occupied Kashmir police.

Their father Khawaja Zubair had passed away last year due to heart attack.

Bother girl along with their mother were living in Abbaspur city, both are FA students at a local college one isin first year and other in second year.

Their granddad, Khawaja Khalid had migrated from Indian Occupied Kashmir to Abbaspur area Azad Kashmir and started work as butcher.

Following the death of their father the family was being financially supported by local residents.

Local residents are question about how both girls reached near LoC while its far away form Abbaspur city, further at LoC on both sides Pakistan and Indian army is present all the time, the how is it possible for both girls to cross the LoC?