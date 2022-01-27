Eight people were jailed in November for their involvement in her death. Two men have been charged with the murder of law student Aya Hachem who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.

2 More Charged in Murder of Aya Hachem After A Dispute Between 2 Tyres Shop in Blackburn

Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Blackburn, and Lewis Otway, 41, of Manchester, have been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.

Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, arranged the execution of a rival businessman in broad daylight but the gunman he hired instead shot dead innocent passer-by Aya.

The 19-year-old who dreamed of becoming a solicitor had fled from violence in her native Lebanon as a child to settle with her family in Blackburn, Lancashire.

She died in hospital after a bullet entered her left shoulder, passed through her body and embedded itself in a telegraph pole.

Eight people were last year jailed for a total of more than 200 years following a trial for their involvement in the student’s murder.

But following a review of the evidence, Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Blackburn, and Lewis Otway, 41, of Manchester, have been charged with the student’s murder and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.

Lancashire Police said the men are set to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow on Friday.

Last year Feroz Suleman, of Blackburn, was ordered to serve a minimum of 34 years before he can be considered for parole.

The gunman, Zamir Raja, 33, of Stretford, was jailed for a minimum of 34 years and his driver, Anthony Ennis, 31, of Partington, must serve at least 33 years.

Fellow accomplices Ayaz Hussain, 36, Abubakr Satia, 32, both of Blackburn;

his brother, Uthman Satia, 29, of Great Harwood, and Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Blackburn were handed minimum terms of 32 years, 28 years, 28 years, and 27 years, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the group’s trial last year, Lancashire Police shared multiple clips and images breaking down the expansive investigation into the shooting in May last year.

Following the sentencing, footage showed the moment Aya’s drive-by killers opened fire on a rival tyre firm but hit her at point-blank range as she walked to the shop.

CCTV captured the 19-year-old law student walking past the garage on the way to Lidl before she was hit in the chest by a stray bullet shot from a Toyota Avensis.

Lancashire Police also released the footage showing the moments leading up to Aya’s death.

The clip shows the Toyota slowly approach the garage as one of the early rounds burst a bucket near one of the workers – causing him to spin around in horror.

Preston Crown Court heard the drive-by shooting was organised by Feroz Suleman, who had been embroiled in a bitter feud with his neighbour and business rival Mr Khan.

The feud between Suleman and Mr Khan started in 2019 when Quickshine began selling tyres next door to RI after previously only washing cars.

This resulted in ‘bad blood’, it was heard, and a plan was hatched to kill Mr Khan and/or someone else at Quickshine.

Feroz hired Raja, a hitman from Manchester, to carry out the shooting for the price of £1,500.

Raja, of no fixed address, refused to fully participate in cross-examination and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On his behalf, his legal team argued it was never his intention to kill and he had set out on a mission to ‘scare or intimidate’ Mr Khan and his workers at Quickshine Tyres.