As much as dowry as a practice is totally illegal, immoral and regressive, the practice of demanding money from husband to walk out of marriage without his fault is equally unethical. However, while the former is considered against the law, the latter is a tool clubbed with gender biased laws, that empower wives to threaten and force husbands to pay up.

2-Months After Marriage, Wife Says ‘Hum Dost Banke Rahenge” and Demands Alimony

One such story has been narrated to us by a man whose marriage crumbled within just 2-months, and now he suspects that his in-laws pre planned the marriage and subsequent demand of money by asking their daughter to return to them.

Sameer (name changed), 31, got married to 26-year-old Naina (name changed) in October 2020. It was an arranged marriage and both were quite happy with each other for initial few days.

Naina’s family did not have an economically strong background and thus her maternal uncle and grandfather arranged the marriage expenses from their side. They had also funded the woman’s college fees while she was studying. At the time of marriage, Naina earned Rs 12,000 per month.

Sameer was fully aware of the woman’s financial status before marriage and he in fact also offered to give her Rs 5,000 per month which she could send to her family and support them even when she was not residing with them.

However, within a few days of marriage, Naina’s mother did not seem happy with the alliance and the husband says he did sense something was wrong with her since day 1, but he did not bother much. The festival of Karwachauth was soon approaching, and Sameer wanted to celebrate it well with his wife, being their first ritual together after marriage. Shockingly,

After buying a gold necklace for my wife worth Rs 45,000, my mother-in-law wanted to see the bill as she did not believe it was real. I was disappointed and heartbroken after what my wife’s mother put me through.

Naina’s mother started demanding expensive gift for her daughter on this festival and instructed Sameer that he must buy Naina a gold necklace. Sameer says,

Soon after this episode, Naina’s mother’s started asking her to return to their home and also blackmailed her emotionally.

Sameer said his wife too would get upset and question her mother’s behaviour. Later, she even spoke to her father and asked him why did they get her married to this man, if they were not convinced with him. Naina then returned to Sameer and things were smooth between the two. They would often go out for dining and spend lot of time with each other. The wife would also post several happy pictures of the two on social media.

In December 2020, Naina’s parents visited Sameer’s house and told him that they wanted to take their daughter home for a few days, to which the husband agreed. Even after the wife left, the couple would frequently text and speak to each other.

Things turned drastically when Naina stopped talking to Sameer and did not receive his calls. When he tried to reach her parents, Naina’s mother bullied him and broke all communication channels. Sameer shares,