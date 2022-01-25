A26-year-old man recently approached the cops to help him find a bride as he is tired of being single and getting rejected by potential life partners.

2 Foot Tall Azim Mansuri Asks Cops To Find Him Bride As Public Service

Azim Mansuri, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, is just over 2 feet tall. Every time a family comes with a proposal to his family, he does not get his hopes up as they reject him because of his height.

According to the Times of India, Azim approached the police for help as he wanted them to find a bride for him as a form of “public service”.

Reportedly, Azim has been looking for a life partner for over five years now. He is the youngest among five siblings and also runs a cosmetic shop with his brother. He dropped out of school in

class V because of all the taunts and insults he had to face.

When he turned 21, his parents started looking for a bride for Azim. However, according to his brother-in-law, they tried a lot. But, “because of his height, they turn him down.” Tired of all the rejections, Azim said, “I can’t sleep at night. I have been trying for so long now. Should I not have anyone to share my life with?”

According to Shamli Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, he came to the police station on Wednesday to request them to find a bride. The SHO added, “We don’t know what to do. But we will see what can be done.”

But it wasn’t the police officials who Azim turned to when he first started asking for help. At first, he had approached former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. “I pleaded with him, help me,” Azim said.