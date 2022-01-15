In yet another celebratory firing incident, a wedding ceremony in Lahore turned into mourning on Saturday night after two brothers were killed in an aerial firing during a wedding function.

2 Brothers Killed In Aerial Firing By Groom’s Relative at Wedding in Lahore

Two brothers were killed as a result of aerial firing at a wedding party in Naseerabad area of ​​Lahore. The deceased brothers were identified as Majid and Safdar.

Rescue sources said that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital for

post-mortem.

According to police, Majid was serving in the police as a constable in AVLC. A spokesman for the operations wing said that SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze arrived at the hospital and met his family.

Sources said that the deceased brother was a relative of the bride and the shooters are relatives of the bridegroom.

According to the police, the accused could not control the weapons during the aerial firing and the bullets hit the two brothers directly.

The IG Punjab sought a report of the incident from the CCPO and ordered immediate arrest of the perpetrators.