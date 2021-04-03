Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has predicted on Saturday that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 13.

1st Ramadan to Fall on April 14, Predicts Pakistani Minister Fawad

The moon of Ramadan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramadan will be on April 14, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, the minister said.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan 1442 AH on the evening of April 13.

The new moon of Ramadan, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 07-32 PST on 12 April 2021 (Monday), the weather department said in a statement.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had been convened on April 13 for the Ramadan 1442 AH moon sighting.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Ramadan moon.