1st Death of Anniversary of Mohsin Farooq of Samoot and Facts About Murder

30 years old Chaudhry Mohsin Farooq Samoot also known as Moshin Samoot was murdered on November 26, 2019, at Bahria Town, Islamabad.

Last year in month of November volleyball lovers lost one of the famous player, who had a large huge following.



Its been a year and 2 weeks later his death anniversary will be celebrated, but the family is still searching for the facts about the death of their beloved.

Chaudhry Mohsin was a national Volleyball player with a massive fan-following around the country.

Apparently he died after falling from the 5th floor of the building. But Mr Ikhlaq, The uncle of Mohsin Farooq Samoot claimed that four of his friends murdered him. He also lodged a complaint of murder against them.

CCTV footage of Mohsin Farooq Samoot’s Murder has been also recovered which shows “How Mohsin Samoot was thrown down from 5th floor

of the building”. Watch CCTV footage of Mohsin Samoot’s death, below.

The victim, Chaudhry Mohsin, had come to Islamabad from Gujjar Khan for attending a party his friends had thrown to celebrate his selection in the team going to Dubai for a match.

Later, the group was joined by four women and after sometimes one of the women left the building. They remained on the third floor for some time and later some of them, including Farooq and a woman, went to the fifth floor.

After sometimes the footballer fell down from the balcony of the fifth floor flat and the three women left the area, said the police. Shortly afterwards, Farooq’s friends took him to hospital but he died on the way.

Mohsin Farooq, was brought dead to a state-run-hospital.

His friends told the police that he died after falling from a multi-storey building in Bahria Town.

Some of his friends claim that the motive of his murder is professional jealousy. The deceased suffered head injuries and fractures.