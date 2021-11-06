On Saturday, another 17 flights were cancelled from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport owing to operational issues and shortage of planes.

17 flights Cancelled from Lahore Airport Due To Shortage of Planes

Moreover, the cancelled flights included ten of Airblue, four of PIA, two of Turkish Airlines and one of Serene Airlines.

Furthermore, the PIA’s cancelled flights were: PIA flight from Lahore to Dubai 203, PIA two-way flight from

Lahore to Skardu 453/454, PIA flight from Gilgit to Lahore 610.

The Airblue’s flights were: two-way flight from Lahore to Dubai 416/417, two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Lahore to Karachi 405, Lahore to Abu Dhabi 430, two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408 and two-way flight from Lahore to Sharjah 412/413.

The other cancelled flights were: Turkish Airlines’ two-way flight from Lahore to Istanbul 714/715, Serene Airlines flight from Lahore to Karachi 523,