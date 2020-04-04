162 Pakistanis Stranded in Toronto Landed at Islamabad International Airport

A total of 162 Pakistanis stranded in Canada owing to current crisis and suspension of airlines operations returned to the homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the details, a PIA’s special flight PK-798 brought the stranded Pakistanis from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Islamabad International Airport.

Sources said that all the passengers have been shifted to a quarantine centre after screening and testing them. They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the sources added.

Earlier on April 3, 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey had returned back home on Friday on board a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national flag carrier’s Boeing-777 aircraft had brought back home the passengers stuck in Istanbul owing to

suspension of international flights to the country. They will be screened and tested before being allowed to proceed to their homes.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that the government was taking every possible measure to bring back the Pakistanis stranded in different countries.