150 Migrants Including Six-Year-Old Girl Arrive on UK Shores

More than 150 migrants today arrived on UK shores on what could be one of the busiest days of 2021 so far for Channel crossings.

It is understood at least six boats have so far been intercepted by Border Force in very poor visibility at sea.

Immigration Enforcement officials were seen bringing around seven migrants to shore at Dover, Kent, through foggy conditions at 6am on Tuesday.

At least 10 others were helped from the back of Border Force cutter Alert an hour later, with the HMC Hunter then pictured arriving with at least 30 migrants on board.

Many of the migrants appear to be Vietnamese nationals, with men, women and a six-year-old girl seen wearing face masks and wrapped in blankets on arrival.

A damaged RHIB was moored in the harbour after making the dangerous 21-mile journey across the busiest shipping route in the world.

The Home Office has not yet confirmed how many migrants arrived today.

It comes after 10 others were detained while making the journey to Dover by small boat on Sunday – in the first successful crossing in two weeks.

Stormy conditions at sea have caused a lull in arrivals following the busiest day of the year so far, when 115 were brought to shore on March 8.

a single boat managed to make its way to British shores through rough waves at around 8am on Sunday.

Young children were among those brought to Dover, Kent by the Border Force vessel Hunter.

The Home Office said French authorities also intercepted at least 98 migrants overnight on Sunday.

Maritime affairs patroller Thémis collected 38 people – including four women and four children – in difficulty and returned them to Calais shortly after 10.30am.

French Navy assistance and rescue tug Abeille Languedoc picked up a further 34 migrants – including five women and seven children – who were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer at 11.30am.

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said on Sunday: ‘These dangerous crossings are facilitated by serious organised criminals exploiting people and profiting from human misery.

‘The French prevented at least 98 migrants from making such journeys overnight meaning they stopped around 90 per cent of crossing attempts.

‘We are building a new asylum system which is fair but firm, which will offer protection to those in genuine need through official routes while cracking down on those who enter the UK illegally and the abhorrent gangs who enable it.’

It took the total number of migrants to cross the Channel by small boat in March to 275. Around 806 have arrived so far this year.