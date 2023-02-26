15 Emirati Women Listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen

Forbes Middle East has released the ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen’ ranking, featuring women from 27 fields and 27 countries.

15 Emirati Women Listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen

With 15 and 12 entries respectively, Emirati and Egyptian businesswomen have outperformed everyone else on the list. They are followed by Saudi Arabia with 11 entries, Kuwait with 8, and Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar with 6 each. Remarkably, a Pakistani businesswoman, Shaista Asif, has also been included in the overall top 10 rankings.

23 out of 100 businesswomen belong to the banking and financial sectors, while conglomerates and investments fields have 11 and 8 women, respectively. Improving by 2 spots, Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has been ranked as the most powerful businesswoman in the Middle East.

Here is the list

of 15 Emirati women ranked in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 in the Middle East:

Sr.NameRankPosition
1.Hana Al Rostamani1Group CEO FAB
2.Raja Easa Al Gurg2Chairperson & Managing Director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG)
3.Maryam Al Suwaidi11Expert Assessor, Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
4.Raja Al Mazrouei24Managing Director and Acting CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)
5.Aisha Bin Bishr29Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development
6.Suzanne Al Anani36CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP)
7.Saeeda Jaffar40Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager in GCC of Visa
8.Dalya Al Muthanna41President of the Global Chief Strategy & Operations at GE International Markets
9.Tayba Al Hashemi46CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas
10.Rola Abu Manneh55CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (UAE)
11.Najla Al Midfa58CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)
12.Nadia Zaal63Director of FIVE Global Holdings and the CEO of the Al Barari project
13.Hind bin Khirbash73CEO of Emirates National Investment (ENI)
14.Muna Al Mehairi81CEO of Fertil
15.Amna Al Owais96Chief Registrar at the DIFC Courts

