15 Confirmed Dead as Passenger Bus Falls in Ditch Near Hassan Abdal

At least 15 people have confirmed died in a grim accident on Monday near Hasan Abdal’s Buran Interchange as a passenger bus bound for Mardan fell into a ditch while saving a car from crashing into it.

The bus made a departure from Lahore to reach Mardan but on the way as it crossed Hassan Abdal, the bus met a calamity and plunged into a ditch.

According to the details on the unfortunate incident, the rescue officials have so far recovered the bodies

of 15 people on board.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital in Attock district, the rescue officials confirmed.

