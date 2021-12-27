The 14th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today across the country.

14th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Being Observed Today

The public gathering of the anniversary will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. In this regard, all the arrangements have been completed. Quran and Fateh Khawani will also be held at her Mazar at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana.

Strict security arrangements are put in place to meet any eventuality. The jalsa venue will also be monitored by CCTV cameras. On the occasion, a bomb disposal

squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, sniffer dogs, watchtowers, 60 walk-through gates with police vehicles will be set up for security purposes.

All activities will be monitored by the high officials of Sindh police and concerned officials. DC Larkana said medical camps would be established and fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations.

The year 2021 marks 14 years since former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto died in an untimely and unnatural manner. Benazir Bhutto was the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country during a tumultuous life that ended with her assassination.