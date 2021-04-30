14,000 Employees for 30 Planes Finally PIA to Lay Off Half of Staff

Posted on by

Pakistan government moves ahead with its plans to restructure its national airline, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to lay off half of its 14,000 employees, replace some of the planes in its fleet and close routes incurring losses.

14,000 Employees for 30 Planes Finally PIA to Lay Off Half of Staff
14,000 Employees for 30 Planes Finally PIA to Lay Off Half of Staff

According to Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr Ishrat Hussain, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani cabinet has approved PIA’S restructuring and is looking for outsourcing management contract or sale of 26 percent stake in the airline after improving its

balance sheet.

A news report cited Dr Ishrat as saying during a recent interview that attempts to revive the PIA in the past were blocked by protesting employees or opposition political parties. This time, he said, there were “no grandiose plans to become like Emirates or Etihad or Qatar”.

“It will be a very lean and efficient organization,” he said and added that the government was planning to make the PIA profitable by 2023.

Amid challenges posed by crisis, the national flag carrier posted a net loss of Rs34.6 billion rupees ($226 million) in 2020, which was still an improvement from a deficit of Rs52.6 billion rupees in 2019.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Couple Gets Married in PPE Kits after Groom Tests Positive in India
    Posted on by
  2. 14,000 Employees for 30 Planes Finally PIA to Lay Off Half of Staff
    Posted on by
  3. South African Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin Along With Wife Embraced Islam
    Posted on by
  4. Man ‘Dating More Than 35 Women at Once To Get Birthday Gifts’ is Arrested
    Posted on by
  5. Bill Gates Predicts When ‘The End Will Come” for Crisis in World Wide
    Posted on by